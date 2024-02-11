Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Skyline Champion Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Skyline Champion in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $81.17 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,037,000 after acquiring an additional 275,120 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,369,000 after buying an additional 151,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 26.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,445,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,535,000 after buying an additional 721,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,520,000 after acquiring an additional 162,051 shares during the period.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

