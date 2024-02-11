Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Lifted by Wedbush

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RL opened at $175.01 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $175.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $84,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,889,000 after acquiring an additional 700,948 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $40,466,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 440.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 320,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.