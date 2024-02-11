Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.87

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 13774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVOL. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.