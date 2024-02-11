QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.71.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,674 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
Shares of QCOM opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.19. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $157.98.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
See Also
