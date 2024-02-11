Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $146.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

