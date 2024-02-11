QuidelOrtho (QDEL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect QuidelOrtho to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.68 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.