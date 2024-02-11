Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($1.78) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.78) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.23). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Rani Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of RANI stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $189.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 83.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 114.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 47,084 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 352.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Talat Imran purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,382.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga sold 5,265,165 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $10,582,981.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $16,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Talat Imran acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 469,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,382.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $77,540 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

