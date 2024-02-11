Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Raymond James by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,253,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Raymond James by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,584,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,045,000 after purchasing an additional 708,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $114.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.70. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $116.58.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008 in the last 90 days. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RJF

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.