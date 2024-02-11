Redrow (LON:RDW) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 756 ($9.48) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 643 ($8.06) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 603.67 ($7.57).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDW
Redrow Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Redrow
In other news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.66), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,647.61). In related news, insider Richard Akers purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($62,680.21). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.66), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,647.61). Corporate insiders own 20.61% of the company’s stock.
About Redrow
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Redrow
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.