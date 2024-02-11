Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.50.

RRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $152.04 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $166.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -174.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.64.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

