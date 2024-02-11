Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Gap Down to $62.14

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.14, but opened at $60.10. Regency Centers shares last traded at $60.86, with a volume of 280,559 shares traded.

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 130,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 294.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after buying an additional 199,776 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

