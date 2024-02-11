Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Position Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220,664 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Regions Financial worth $20,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 77,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,922,000 after purchasing an additional 618,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.02.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

