Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Shares Up 5.6%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $43.04. Approximately 8,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 43,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

