Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ REPL opened at $7.76 on Friday. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,857.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter worth $203,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

