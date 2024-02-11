Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Caleres, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Caleres in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.07 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Caleres stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.95. Caleres has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $25,989.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 563,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $25,989.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 563,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,103.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $382,066.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,716 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Caleres by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39,446 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

