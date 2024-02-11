Research Analysts Set Expectations for Valvoline Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Valvoline Trading Up 0.9 %

VVV opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $551,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

