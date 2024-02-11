Reviewing Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.22 billion 5.62 $354.19 million $1.12 20.32 LXP Industrial Trust $338.65 million 7.79 $113.78 million $0.17 53.00

Profitability

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than LXP Industrial Trust. Brixmor Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 27.45% 11.81% 4.06% LXP Industrial Trust 16.02% 2.41% 1.36%

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 97.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 305.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. LXP Industrial Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brixmor Property Group and LXP Industrial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus target price of $25.09, indicating a potential upside of 10.25%. LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.09%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Volatility and Risk

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats LXP Industrial Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

