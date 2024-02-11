Reviewing VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) & Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of VersaBank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. VersaBank pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank 17.72% 11.55% 1.08% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 9.71% 7.27% 0.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VersaBank and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares VersaBank and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank $108.64 million 2.70 $31.26 million $1.16 9.74 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group $45.46 billion 1.50 $6.83 billion $0.88 11.59

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. VersaBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

VersaBank has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VersaBank and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

VersaBank currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.50%. Given VersaBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe VersaBank is more favorable than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

Summary

VersaBank beats Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

