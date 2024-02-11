Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40. 427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 288,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,000. Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF makes up about 6.5% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 24.64% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile

The Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of small-cap, US-listed SPACs the advisor expects to experience a spike in price in the future. SPAX was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Robinson.

