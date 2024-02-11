Roth Mkm Increases Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $120.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $112.11. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.63.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $26,275,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $26,275,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,762,805 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

