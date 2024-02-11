Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $437.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after acquiring an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,652,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

