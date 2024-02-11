Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $21,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

