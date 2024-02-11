Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.53 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SASR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

