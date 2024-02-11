Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Acumen Capital

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.97% from the company’s current price.

STC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark lowered their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

CVE:STC opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$5.50.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Lederman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,727.00. In related news, Director Marc Lederman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,727.00. Also, Director Allan Brett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,998.00.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

