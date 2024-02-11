Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stake Increased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Sanmina by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sanmina by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sanmina by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Sanmina by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ SANM opened at $60.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $69.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

