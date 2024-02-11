SAP (NYSE:SAP) vs. SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Head to Head Contrast

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SAP and SharpLink Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get SAP alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 0 2 7 0 2.78 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

SAP currently has a consensus target price of $181.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.03%. Given SAP’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SAP is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 20.30% 9.54% 5.87% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares SAP and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SAP has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAP and SharpLink Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $33.77 billion N/A $6.61 billion $5.81 31.25 SharpLink Gaming $12.27 million 0.27 -$15.23 million N/A N/A

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of SAP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SAP beats SharpLink Gaming on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management. The company also provides SAP customer experience solutions; SAP Business Technology platform that enables customers and partners to build, integrate, and extend applications in a cloud-native way; and SAP Business Network that enables companies to collaborate with trading partners for supply chain visibility. In addition, it offers SAP Signavio help customers to scan their operations to understand and improve their business process landscape; Experience Management solutions; SAP's industry cloud solutions that provides modular solutions addressing industry-specific functions; and sustainability-related solutions. The company has a partnership Google Cloud to build the future of open data and AI for enterprises. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

About SharpLink Gaming

(Get Free Report)

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability of operating there. SharpLink Gaming Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.