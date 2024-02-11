Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$26.00 and last traded at C$26.33. Approximately 131,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 408,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.31.

Saputo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.69.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Saputo had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.48 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9541724 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 49.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo

In other Saputo news, Director Thomas Atherton acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,336.00. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

