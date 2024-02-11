Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$12.21 and a 12-month high of C$17.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 17,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$268,621.20. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

