Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 690,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,676,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £2.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.38.

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in the sustainable energy and circular economy assets primarily in Europe. It holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 1.59% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

