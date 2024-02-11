Scotiabank Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $120.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $111.16 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.10 and its 200-day moving average is $116.56. The company has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

