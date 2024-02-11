Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copa in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $15.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.50 EPS.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPA. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Copa Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $99.11 on Friday. Copa has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Copa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Copa by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Copa by 126.7% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Copa by 1,560.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Copa by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

