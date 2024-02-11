SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Up to $29.04

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.04, but opened at $30.00. SentinelOne shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 1,436,615 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on S. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.70.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $911,667.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $93,549.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $180,565.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 491,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,730,922.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,181,878 shares of company stock valued at $27,988,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SentinelOne by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 74,118 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $2,357,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SentinelOne by 189.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.