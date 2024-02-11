Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 169 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,742,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,420 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 791.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,006,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 893,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $90.81 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

