Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,409.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fortinet Stock Up 3.8 %
Fortinet stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.
Insider Transactions at Fortinet
In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
