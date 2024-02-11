Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,409.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

