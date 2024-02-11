Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,798,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after buying an additional 108,622 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $773,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.4 %

TSCO opened at $235.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.