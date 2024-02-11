Shell Asset Management Co. Buys New Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,144,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,696,000 after acquiring an additional 786,658 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,618,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 233,362.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $143.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.45.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

