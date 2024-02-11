Shell Asset Management Co. Has $630,000 Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,463,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 818,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,506,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of JLL opened at $176.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $191.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

