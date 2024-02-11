Shell Asset Management Co. Has $651,000 Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,103,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,945 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 805.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,203,000 after acquiring an additional 466,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,802,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 354.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,064,000 after acquiring an additional 249,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.40.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $154.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $160.15. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

