Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 392 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORI. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.