Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 56 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $222.59 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.24.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on LH

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.