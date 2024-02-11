Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $4.35

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.24. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 1,363,654 shares trading hands.

SBSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 866,039 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 785,523 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

