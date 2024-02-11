Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 2,852,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $16,712,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,580,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 15,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $82,131.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,319,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,448,821.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 2,852,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $16,712,930.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,580,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 521,854 shares of company stock worth $1,459,475 and sold 2,881,348 shares worth $16,864,181. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 20,282.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,750 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 174,737 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

SGHT opened at $4.54 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $221.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.85.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

