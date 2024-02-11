Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.19. Approximately 165,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 169,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

SVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.37. The firm has a market cap of C$565.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$72.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.50 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 15.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.2548866 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

