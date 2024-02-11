Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $4.98 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Sirius XM by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

