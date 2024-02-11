SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

SiTime Stock Up 7.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

SITM stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.24. SiTime has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $142.88.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $113,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,581,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,078 shares of company stock valued at $612,948. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 87.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SiTime by 94.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter worth $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 191.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SiTime by 2,115.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

