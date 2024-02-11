SiTime (SITM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. SiTime has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $142.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day moving average is $117.24.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $113,424.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,581,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $113,424.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,078 shares of company stock valued at $612,948 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 42.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,129,000 after buying an additional 761,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SiTime by 30.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,644,000 after buying an additional 187,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,921,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in SiTime during the second quarter valued at about $14,795,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after buying an additional 105,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

