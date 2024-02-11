Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.10.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $122.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $345,045.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,856.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,351 shares of company stock worth $1,193,213. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.