Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.10.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.62. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $122.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,213 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,827,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after acquiring an additional 433,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,929,000 after purchasing an additional 67,107 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

