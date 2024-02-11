Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Smith & Nephew

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

SNN stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Free Report

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.