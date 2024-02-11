Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
SNN stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
