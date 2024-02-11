Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $13.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.70.
SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.39. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.28.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
